Cleveland County elementary school gym dedicated in honor of longtime area coach

Wayne Logan spent countless hours in the gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby.
The gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby was renamed in honor of Coach Wayne Logan...
The gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby was renamed in honor of Coach Wayne Logan on Sunday.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, a Cleveland County community came together to honor a man who spent his life coaching children and teaching them both on and off the court.

Coach Wayne Logan spent countless hours in the gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby, using the game of basketball as a way to give back to local kids.

On Sunday, the community made sure his name will never be forgotten, dedicating the gym in his memory.

“When I look behind me, I think this deserves a round of applause, this is incredible,” Dion Malachi, who played for Logan, said. “Over the last 25 years, Wayne Logan coached hundreds of kids on these hardwood floors, but his lessons went far beyond putting a ball in a hoop.”

“Everything that he stood for, as a man and as a coach, I use today,” Logan’s wife, Sheila, said. “It takes a village to raise a child. And just know that if he coached your child, he was a part of that village.”

When Logan passed away suddenly this summer, those who knew him best knew the most appropriate way to honor his legacy was to dedicate the facility - and it will now forever be known as the Wayne Logan Memorial Gymnasium.

“Let’s make sure that people know when they watch this back, that Wayne Logan isn’t gone. He’s with us forever,” Donnie Thurman Jr., a family friend, said.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony, and because so many showed up, extra rows of seating had to be set up as the community paid homage to a local hero.

