Charlotte outlasts Detroit Mercy 82-80 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Powered by five double-figure scorers, a pair of 20+ point performances and a number of key stops down the stretch in overtime, propelled the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Detroit Mercy, 82-80, on Saturday inside Halton Arena.

The win is the Niners (8-2) fourth consecutive since falling at Detroit Mercy (5-6) last month in the Motor City.

The victory also pushes CLT to a, 5-0, start at home, marking the Niners best home start and first undefeated non-conference home slate since opening the year, 6-0, in Halton in 2012-13.

Sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson paced the offense for Charlotte, leading the way with a career-high 22 points on the afternoon, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. Patterson also hauled in a season-high seven rebounds and dished out a season-high-tying mark of seven assists with no turnovers en route to a career day.

Joining Patterson with 20+ was classmate Igor Milicic Jr. who poured in a career-high 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, while draining four of his five attempts from 3-point range. Milicic also concluded proceedings with his first career double-double after reeling in a career-high 11 rebounds.

Junior Jackson Threadgill, senior Montre’ Gipson and sophomore Aly Khalifa rounded out the Niners five double-figure scorers, finishing the afternoon with 12, 11 and 10 points respectively, while combining to finish, 5-of-7 from 3-point land.

On top of his 11 points, Gipson was a defensive spark plug for the 49ers, tallying a season-high-tying trio of steals while strapping Detroit’s leading scorer Antoine Davis in overtime, holding him scoreless in the extra period.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Niners threw the afternoon’s opening punch, using a barrage from 3-point land to hold a double-digit advantage for most of the opening 10 minutes.

At one point in the first half, Charlotte was shooting, 8-of-11 as a team from 3-point range and had connected on more than 80 percent of its attempts from the field.

However, despite leading, 38-26, the Titans ended the half on a 21-5 run following a stretch of unconscious shooting from 3-point range of their own to take a, 47-43, edge over CLT into the halftime break.

Out of the locker room, the Titans continued to throw haymakers, taking their largest lead of the afternoon with a, 57-47, edge with just under 15 minutes to play.

Over the next seven minutes, Charlotte erased Detroit’s lead to take a, 63-61, lead following a 16-4 run with less than eight minutes to play.

The sides then went blow-for-blow for the remainder of the second half, with both teams having a look in the final minute to win, before the contest went into OT tied at 73.

In the OT period, Patterson took over, scoring six of Charlotte’s nine points, including the tying bucket with over a minute to play, before scoring the winner on the very next possession to give Charlotte its fourth consecutive victory.

FEELING CHARITABLE FROM THE LINE

Not only did the 49ers find ways to knock down shots from the field in Saturday’s win, but they also found free points when they became available. As a team, Charlotte finished 16-of-17 from the free throw line, including perfect efforts from Lu’Cye Patterson (9-for-9), Robert Braswell and Igor Milicic, Jr. (2-for-2), and Isaiah Folkes (1-for-1).

2KYE5 PUTTING UP 2K23 NUMBERS

Guard Lu’Cye Patterson’s 22 points, seven boards and seven assists mark the second time in each stat category that the redshirt-sophomore led the team on the season. Patterson’s 22 points set a career high, and seven assists ties a career high, with both numbers eclipsing his previous highs as a Charlotte 49er.

HOME COOKIN’

Saturday’s win marked CLT’s sixth consecutive victory at home and earned the Niners an undefeated home non-conference record for the first time since going, 7-0, outside of league play in 2007-08. Charlotte earned a Halton-best record of 13-2 at home in Coach Ron Sanchez’s second season in 2019-20.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will take a week-long break before hitting the road and traveling north to take on Monmouth next Saturday afternoon.

