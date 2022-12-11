PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson

At least 100 people, including pastors, singers and organizational leaders came to support the family and fight for answers in her death.
Charlotte showed up to a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Saturday night to continue to fight for justice for Shanquella Robinson.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte showed up to a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Saturday night to continue to fight for justice for Shanquella Robinson.

This was the young woman who lost her life in Cabo, Mexico over a month ago. The latest update from Mexican authorities was that an arrest warrant was made for one of her friends on the trip.

“Her story was just starting. She was just a young woman,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham at the rally.

At least 100 people, including pastors, singers and organizational leaders came to support the family and fight for answers in her death.

“A lot of people came out, they care, they want justice,” said Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, as he continues to bear the loss of his only daughter.

“There will be many, many, many days of tears and sadness but you will smile again,” said Saundra Adams, a board member of Mothers of Murdered Offspring who lost her own daughter in 1999.

While there were words of comfort and inspiration, there was also a direct message from speakers to those involved in Shanquella’s death.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” said one speaker.

“God promised that vengeance is mine and I will make them pay.”

