PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak

RJ Davis scores 22 to lead North Carolina to a victory of North Carolina to snap a 4 game...
RJ Davis scores 22 to lead North Carolina to a victory of North Carolina to snap a 4 game losing streak.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels’ previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis’ double-double was the third of his career.

Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 15 points each and Dallan Coleman added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1).

Davis and Bacot combined for 23 points in the first half when the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run, scoring the final 11 points before the break. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 20 late.

UNC made 18 of 24 free throws to 6 of 8 for Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 43-22, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Carlos Rosas, right, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Michael Elijah Earley, left.
One of three suspects in brutal murder, dismemberment of Rowan teen pleads guilty
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Dalton Radford , left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job

Latest News

East Lincoln collected the school’s third state championship, rolling past Northern Nash 30-15...
East Lincoln doubles up Northern Nash 30-15 to win the 3A state championship
East Lincoln collected the school’s third state championship, rolling past Northern Nash 30-15...
East Lincoln doubles up Northern Nash 30-15 to win the 3A state championship
Lu'Cye Patterson scores 22 points as Charlotte beats Detroit Mercy in overtime.
Charlotte outlasts Detroit Mercy 82-80 in OT
Snowboard competition season kicks off at Appalachian Ski Mountain