3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday.

Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m.

Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and three patients were extradited and transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police have closed the roads in the area to clean up the wreck. Huntersville Fire is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

*CRASH FINAL UPDATE* All patients are free & enroute to hospitals via @MecklenburgEMS & @CabarrusCounty EMS. Units on scene: Davidson C-5, E-1, E-2, Huntersville E-1, R-1 & Cornelius R-4. Continue to use caution in the area #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #Crash pic.twitter.com/Y1TBAjxITh — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 11, 2022

Also Read: CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.