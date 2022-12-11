PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash

Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m.
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle(Huntersville Fire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday.

Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m.

Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and three patients were extradited and transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police have closed the roads in the area to clean up the wreck. Huntersville Fire is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

Also Read: CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Carlos Rosas, right, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Michael Elijah Earley, left.
One of three suspects in brutal murder, dismemberment of Rowan teen pleads guilty
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

The incident happened on December 2 at a residence on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
Granite Quarry Police and Fire issue statement on house fire, officer-involved shooting
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case
Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson