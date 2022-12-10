PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

The deadly incident happened on Crawford Road near Emmett Scott Park.
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation early Saturday morning in Rock Hill, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Crawford Road, near Emmett Scott Park, around 4:54 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a 59-year-old man lying on the ground outside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the victim was arguing with the suspect, who was identified as 27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson, when the confrontation turned physical.

Authorities said that during the confrontation, Johnson shot the victim.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.

She is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Related: Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly Rock Hill shooting

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Rosas, right, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Michael Elijah Earley, left.
One of three suspects in brutal murder, dismemberment of Rowan teen pleads guilty
Dalton Radford , left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
Pinewood Elementary School was evacuated after it received a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.
Police: No bomb found at south Charlotte elementary school

Latest News

Piedmont Natural Gas crews are working near downtown Matthews following a natural gas leak on...
Natural gas leak causing traffic delays in Matthews, police say
USGS reports Midlands earthquake
It's holiday shopping time!
Small Business Spotlight: Blackhawk Hardware helping you prepare for the holidays
Classroom Central is helping teachers and students get the resources they need
Classroom Central & Domtar Team Up for Book Distribution Event