One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation early Saturday morning in Rock Hill, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Crawford Road, near Emmett Scott Park, around 4:54 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a 59-year-old man lying on the ground outside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the victim was arguing with the suspect, who was identified as 27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson, when the confrontation turned physical.

Authorities said that during the confrontation, Johnson shot the victim.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.

She is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

