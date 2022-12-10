Natural gas leak causing traffic delays in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A natural gas leak is causing traffic delays near downtown Matthews on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, crews from Piedmont Natural Gas were working at the intersection of South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane, near the MARA sports complex.

Officials did not say exactly how long the intersection would be closed, but that it would be “a long time.”

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 51 or East John Street as alternate routes.

In a photo posted by Matthews Fire and EMS, workers can be seen working in a large trench at the intersection, with chunks of pavement ripped up.

