Natural gas leak causing traffic delays in Matthews, police say

Crews are working at the intersection of South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews are working near downtown Matthews following a natural gas leak on...
Piedmont Natural Gas crews are working near downtown Matthews following a natural gas leak on Saturday morning.(Matthews Fire and EMS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A natural gas leak is causing traffic delays near downtown Matthews on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, crews from Piedmont Natural Gas were working at the intersection of South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane, near the MARA sports complex.

Officials did not say exactly how long the intersection would be closed, but that it would be “a long time.”

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 51 or East John Street as alternate routes.

In a photo posted by Matthews Fire and EMS, workers can be seen working in a large trench at the intersection, with chunks of pavement ripped up.

Related: 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth

