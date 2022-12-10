PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday

Scattered showers are expected to impact the Charlotte area on Sunday.
Today will be cloudy and damp with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers.
  • Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant.
  • Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, cool afternoon.

For the overnight, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers or drizzle otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.

Rain chances over the next seven days.
Rain chances over the next seven days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday, a fast-moving upper-level disturbance will bring some scattered showers into our area mainly south of I-40. The areas that don’t get any rain will stay cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 50s in Charlotte.

We will finally get some sunshine back in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds across our area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday for a strong cold front that will bring cold temperatures and more rain to our area.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder with highs in the 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Rosas, right, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Michael Elijah Earley, left.
One of three suspects in brutal murder, dismemberment of Rowan teen pleads guilty
Dalton Radford , left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
Pinewood Elementary School was evacuated after it received a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.
Police: No bomb found at south Charlotte elementary school

Latest News

first alert
Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Futurecast
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week