First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, cool afternoon.

For the overnight, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers or drizzle otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.

Rain chances over the next seven days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday, a fast-moving upper-level disturbance will bring some scattered showers into our area mainly south of I-40. The areas that don’t get any rain will stay cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 50s in Charlotte.

We will finally get some sunshine back in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds across our area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday for a strong cold front that will bring cold temperatures and more rain to our area.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder with highs in the 40s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

