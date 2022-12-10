Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and damp conditions will continue across the Carolinas today as we await the arrival of one last wave of rain on Sunday. Next week will start out sunny and dry, but cold, wet weather will impact our area by the middle of the week.

Today: Cloudy, drizzle, cool.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Cloudy then afternoon showers late.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, cool.

Today will be cloudy and damp with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers later this evening but the overnight looks cloudy and quiet with lows in the 40s.

After this weekend get ready for some colder nights and mornings. Winter is coming! #clt pic.twitter.com/M3l8P0Gafx — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) December 10, 2022

On Sunday, a fast-moving upper-level disturbance will bring widespread rain into our area mainly south of I-40. Farther north expect cloudy skies with highs in the 50s from the foothills to Charlotte.

We will finally get some sunshine back in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds across our area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday for a strong cold front that will bring cold temperatures and more rain to our area.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday’s highs will climb into the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and colder with highs in the 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.