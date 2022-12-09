Video shows suspects stealing $30k in ATVs, dirt bikes from Gaston County business

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are looking for suspects responsible for stealing $30,000 in ATVs and dirt bikes from a business in the area last month.

Police believe the people involved in the case knew the area or took the time to canvas the business, Nugget’s Powersports, in order to know when others weren’t around. Surveillance video captured the entire incident despite efforts by the criminals.

The business owner said he’s “just a little uneasy, just to know somebody had come in somewhere you spend so much time and watch enough to get a routine on you.”

“We’ve never had any problems with stuff getting gone or anything, this is a first time for us, but a lot of things you learn and somethings you have to learn the hard way, and I guess we just learned this one the hard way,” he said.

The men were all wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves when they cut a lock on the fence before breaking in the building.

The suspects went as far as to use a pole to knock out lights, but cameras still captured them on video.

Police want people to pay attention to a tattoo on the right wrist of one of the suspects.

“We believe this is a group that is working together, we know there were four individuals here and a U-Haul and we also believe there was another, at least one vehicle, possibly another vehicle that are working together, what we think more than likely, they’re doing basically counter surveillance looking for law enforcement or other people riding the roads,” Gaston County Police Capt. Billy Downey said.

“When the first suspects showed up on camera, they showed up on foot, so it appears they were dropped off either close by and that way it didn’t draw any suspicion, there’s no vehicle parked out in front of the business while they’re making entry into the business,” Downey continued.

The men spent six hours stealing 17 dirt bikes and ATVs from the business, using a U-Haul truck during the act, with a light-colored Cadillac SUV spotted nearby. The owner said the equipment was worth about $30,000 - a major hit to his business.

“When somebody spends that amount of time in your business, and from the security footage they don’t get in no hurry, it just sits uneasy, you don’t want to have to watch your back every time you go somewhere,” he said.

The price for the dirt bikes stolen is about $1,700 each and the ATVs averages about $3,500 each.

“It’s a lost not knowing the money you spent to stock this place up, you know, while you’re home with your family eating and sleeping, somebody can be in here taking everything you’ve got,” the owner said.

Nugget’s Powersports has made changes to its security system since the break-in, and Gaston County Police has stepped up patrols in the area.

“We’ll recover from it. It didn’t put us out of business, so we’re good to go,” the owner said.

At this time, police are still combing through surveillance video from this area trying to find clues about the vehicles involved.

