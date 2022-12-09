Skip to content
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
Robinson’s parents said her friends told them Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning but they didn’t believe that.
The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death.
By
WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST
|
Updated: 38 minutes ago
