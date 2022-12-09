Police: No bomb found at south Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents.

Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.

School officials are working closely with law enforcement to provide their complete support and help in any way possible.

Parents can pick up car riders from the Office Depot location. Bus riders will also be picked up at the store.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area, and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The school’s principal said that law enforcement will continue its investigation of the campus and buildings, with the safety of students and staff being the top priority.

Police have since cleared the school and did not find a bomb or anything suspicious.

Students will be able to retrieve their belongings when they return to campus on Monday.

The principal said that all threats and school disruptions are in violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct and those involved will be disciplined accordingly.

If warranted, legal action could be taken.

