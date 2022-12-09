One of three suspects in brutal murder, dismemberment of Rowan teen pleads guilty

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of three suspects who was charged in the brutal murder and dismemberment of a Rowan County teen took a plea agreement in court on Friday.

Carlos Rosas, 23, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, felony conceal/destroy remains, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office began the investigation on May 6, 2019, after Michael Elijah Earley was reported missing by his girlfriend. Earley was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 5, 2019, at his home on Sides Road near Haynes Drive, north of Rockwell Park.

According to warrants, the girlfriend told deputies that Earley tried to make a drug transaction on the night of Sunday, May 5, 2019, with Lauren Grimes and a man named Carlos. The girlfriend never heard from Earley again, the search warrants said.

According to search warrants, Earley was beaten to death. Officially, he died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the official autopsy. His remains were taken from Sides Road, and dismembered, then taken to Rosas’ home on Percy Lane in Rockwell. The remains were burned and buried in the backyard.

When investigators, including Chad Moose of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, went to Rosas’ home, Moose spotted an aluminum baseball bat that appeared to have blood on it. Moose also said that a burn barrel there looked as if it had been recently used.

Moose also noted a shovel in the backyard and freshly turned dirt in a small pile. A black Toyota Camry with cleaning products and a box of rubber gloves inside it was parked at the house. The car was covered with a blanket.

Rosas Jr, 19, was charged, along with Madison Drew Harrington, 18, and Lauren Grimes, 19.

According to a warrant, Rosas admitted to the crime and told detectives he fought with Earley and struck Earley with the bat. Rosas said Earley died from the assault. Rosas walked to an area about 100 yards from the house and showed the detectives an area with freshly disturbed dirt that was covered with leaves, warrants stated.

Rosas was charged with murder and felony concealment of death and Harrington was charged with accessory after the fact. Grimes was arrested on May 9, 2019, and charged with accessory after the fact of murder just hours after Harrington was taken into custody.

Grimes is being held under a bond of $300,000 in the Rowan County Detention Center. Madison Harrington made bond of $500,000 and was released to await trial.

