‘Not surprised by generosity’: Upstate mom shares lottery win with sons

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mom in Anderson gave her sons an early Christmas present by splitting her lottery win with them.

According to the Lottery, the mom won $300,000 cash on a scratch-off ticket in November.

“I haven’t bought the first thing for myself,” she confessed. “Not yet.”

The mom said she was with one of her sons when she purchased the ticket at the Power Trac #13 on 1701 Pearman Dairy Rd. in Anderson. Her son scratched it.

“He screamed,” she said.

Mom was shocked too, but the kids weren’t surprised by her generosity.

The Power Trac #13 received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

