Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will mark a somber date for the Mount Holly Police Department.

Nearly two years ago, on Dec. 11, 2020, 25-year-old Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon was killed in a shooting. Now, the city will unveil a new bronze statue at the police department in his honor.

The event will be held outdoors at the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

That honor comes two years to the day that Herndon was pursuing a breaking-and-entering suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive in Gaston County.

That’s when Joshua Funk fired at officers, striking and killing Herndon. He died just two days before his 26th birthday.

Father Mark Herndon called his son the family’s hero.

“A lot of people don’t want to go out and be police officers, but he wanted to,” Mark Herndon said. “He wanted to go out and protect and serve the community, and he loved that. And that’s what I loved about Tyler.”

Earlier this year, Funk pleaded guilty to Herdon’s murder and received a life sentence in prison without parole.

“I’m just glad it’s over. Now me and my wife can move on as part of our closure seeing justice was done for Tyler,” Mark Herndon said at the time.

