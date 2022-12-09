PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon

The event will be held outdoors at the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza starting at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11.
That honor comes two years to the day that Herndon was killed in the line of duty.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will mark a somber date for the Mount Holly Police Department.

Nearly two years ago, on Dec. 11, 2020, 25-year-old Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon was killed in a shooting. Now, the city will unveil a new bronze statue at the police department in his honor.

The event will be held outdoors at the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

That honor comes two years to the day that Herndon was pursuing a breaking-and-entering suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive in Gaston County.

That’s when Joshua Funk fired at officers, striking and killing Herndon. He died just two days before his 26th birthday.

Father Mark Herndon called his son the family’s hero.

“A lot of people don’t want to go out and be police officers, but he wanted to,” Mark Herndon said. “He wanted to go out and protect and serve the community, and he loved that. And that’s what I loved about Tyler.”

Earlier this year, Funk pleaded guilty to Herdon’s murder and received a life sentence in prison without parole.

Related: Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Holly police officer

“I’m just glad it’s over. Now me and my wife can move on as part of our closure seeing justice was done for Tyler,” Mark Herndon said at the time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Community members are rallying Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman...
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
Honoring fallen officer Tyler Herndon
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
Real estate group helps family after fire
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire