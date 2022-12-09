More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday
It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today in the middle 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend.
- Today: Overcast, few showers
- The Weekend: Mainly dry Saturday; showers Sunday
- First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain
It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today in the middle 50s. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day. Overnight, patchy dense fog will be possible with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 40s.
Most of Saturday will be dry, cloudy, and cool with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Rain will move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday.
Rain will be moving in ahead of our next cold front, which will bring showers in through the first half of Sunday. As the cold front moves in, drier air will push through with gradual clearing during the evening. High temperatures will stay in the 50s.
Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Our next round of rain arrives alongside a strong cold front Wednesday and Thursday that will bring in a cold blast of air for the end of the week.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.