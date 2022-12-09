PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday

It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today in the middle 50s.
Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend.

  • Today: Overcast, few showers
  • The Weekend: Mainly dry Saturday; showers Sunday
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain

It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today in the middle 50s. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day. Overnight, patchy dense fog will be possible with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 40s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, cloudy, and cool with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Rain will move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Rain will be moving in ahead of our next cold front, which will bring showers in through the first half of Sunday. As the cold front moves in, drier air will push through with gradual clearing during the evening. High temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Our next round of rain arrives alongside a strong cold front Wednesday and Thursday that will bring in a cold blast of air for the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for next Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

