More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week

Saturday will start out dry, but skies will remain cloudy, and highs will only climb into the lower 50s.
After a foggy start to our Thursday, we actually had some breaks in the clouds that allowed temperatures to hit 70 degrees in Charlotte this afternoon!
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week.

  • Tonight: Drizzle, patchy fog and cool.
  • Saturday: Cloudy then showers late.
  • Sunday: AM showers then mostly cloudy and cool.

The balance of our Friday will be cloudy and cool with some drizzle at times. For tonight, expect some areas of patchy fog along with some drizzle. Lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to 40s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday night into Sunday, one last wave of rain will move through our area ahead of a cold front.

By Sunday afternoon the rain will taper off to a few isolated showers then gradual clearing by Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s.

We will finally get some sunshine back in the forecast for the start of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving east out of the plains.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Wednesday and Thursday as this system will likely bring rain into our area both days. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Next Friday is looking partly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

