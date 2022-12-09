PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man carjacks 70-year-old after robbing Gastonia smoke shop, police say

Gaston Police say he is being held on a $325,000 bond.
Authorities say Matthew Norwood was arrested after leading them on a chase while driving a...
Authorities say Matthew Norwood was arrested after leading them on a chase while driving a stolen truck.(Source: Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after robbing a smoke shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on South New Hope Road for an armed robbery that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a man went into the store armed with a knife, stole items and threatened an employee.

Witnesses said the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Matthew Westin Norwood, was seen leaving on a bicycle.

Around 2:50 p.m., police said a call came in for a carjacking that happened outside of a home on Ridgewood Drive.

The 70-year-old victim told officers that a man approached him, knocked him down and stole his truck, according to the GPD.

He added that the suspect had a bicycle with him and threw it into the back of the truck before driving away, a news release stated.

Officers in the area said they saw the stolen truck traveling on Titman Road near Lowell-Bethesda Road. The driver initially refused to stop and authorities pursued the vehicle to Gaston Road, where the suspect was stopped.

Authorities said they identified the driver as Norwood and found evidence in the truck from the tobacco and vape store robbery.

Norwood was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, theft, felony fleeing to elude and reckless driving. Gaston Police say he is being held on a $325,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Dalton Radford , left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job

Latest News

A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
Michael McLellan
Trial date scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, raping, killing Robeson County teen
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Not surprised by generosity’: Upstate mom shares lottery win with sons