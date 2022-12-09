PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“God showed me who he was in a big way”: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire

By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels.

The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.

“It’s really saddening, it is, looking at it,” said Ashantee Oliver as she looked at what remains in her chard apartment.

Oliver, a mother of three is reflecting on the past two weeks. On November 21, she lost everything when a dryer caught fire in her east Charlotte apartment.

The family was only able to salvage a few items upstairs untouched by the fire, smoke, and water.

“Two weeks ago I was ready to call it quits with everything North Carolina, any and everything included in it, I felt like I was here basically dwindling,” said Oliver.

Things changed in her favor. Oliver said, “God showed me who he was in a big way.”

Each year, Daniels Real Estate Group adopts a family in need during Christmas. The team thought it was important to provide more than just gifts, given the situation Ashantee suddenly faced.

Javin Daniels, the owner and founder of Daniels Real Estate Group said, “we just thought, how would it look to just provide Christmas gifts and not try to restore their home.”

In the weeks since the fire, Javin Daniels and his team purchased furniture and more to get the family back on their feet in a new apartment.

“We’re trying to get furniture, couch, tables, you know pretty much everything, what it takes to start over,” said Daniels.

The giving doesn’t stop there, the real estate group has raised more than $2,500 through a GoFundme.

Daniels said he, “jumped into action, used my resources, my social equity I call it, and just trying to raise money.”

Oliver added, “It’s one thing to have your immediate family, it’s another thing to get an outpour of love from people who don’t know you, they just know your story.”

The real estate group says it’s still looking for donations to help finish furnishing their home and provide them with a few months of rent.

Javin Daniels doesn’t believe this mother should go into debt rebuilding from a fire.

