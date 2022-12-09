PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.(Source: Courtesy Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

More is being learned about her fall from grace.

Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

Finch also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019, but he is alive and living in Florida.

She said she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury.

Finch said she lied in part to gain attention.

In March, The Ankler reported the ABC drama was looking into her past, but Finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

She admits she knows what she did was wrong but said lying was a coping mechanism for her.

So far, there’s been no comment from representatives of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. Many women with two or three breast tumors can...
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Russia’s Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible