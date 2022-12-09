PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Experts weigh in on cryptocurrency vs. traditional investments

Speculation vs. investment is critical question for some.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Cryptocurrency and NFTs have made headlines the past few weeks with wild swings in value, but before jumping in, experts said education in their markets is key.

The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have surged in past years, but according to the S&P Bitcoin Index, the price of Bitcoin is down 66% over last year.

Experts like Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said it’s so important that if you are planning to invest in the hot new trend, you go in with your eyes wide open.

A lot of this is high risk, maybe high reward. Joyce said it’s important to invest in what you know.

“When people are looking at these types of investments, it’s because everybody’s talking about them. So, they really need to think about the difference between speculation and investing,” he said. “And as far as I can see, what’s really moved cryptocurrencies and NFT prices has just been speculation.”

Joyce advised the alternative to crypto are the more traditional choices for first-time investors: stocks, bonds, CDs, and of course a 401(k).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

Latest News

Several new businesses say they are enjoying success in the 100 block of S. Main St.
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested
Quinton Kasey (left) and Azontay Sherrill (right)
Two men plead guilty in 2019 murder and attempted murder of Statesville brothers
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge