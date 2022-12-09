PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Community remembers three-year anniversary of local restaurant owner’s murder

Scott Brooks was murdered and robbed outside of Brooks Sandwich House three years ago.
WBTV
By Ron Lee
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community of NoDa is struggling with a grim anniversary Friday.

Back in 2019, Scott Brooks, co-owner of Brooks Sandwich House, was robbed and shot just outside of his restaurant. He didn’t survive his injuries.

Three years later, people are continuing to remember his legacy with tributes and memorials to his life and what he meant to those in the area.

“I would say I’ve been coming here for about a year, and I’ve been coming here ever since,” Britney McMillan said.

“Oh it was, it just broke our heart,” patron Rodger McConnell said.

McConnell has been coming to the Brooks burger place for well-over three decades, since the elder Brooks took a chance and opened up here in the early seventies.

“Anybody who comes here just had the saddest day ever,” he said.

Memories are still fresh, still raw and are as visible as the pictures of Scott Brooks that adorned the building today.

“It was just unbelievable to me when I heard it and seen it,” Anthony Haywood said.

The criminals escaped with a hundred dollars they were able to steal. Vigils and memorials were held, but weeks went by with few leads being put out by investigators.

Finally, word of two arrests in the case, neither of whom has yet to go to trial, has left a wound open that just won’t close.

“We just try to take it from day-to-day and hopefully it’ll look up and things will get better,” David Brooks, Scott’s twin, said.

David still comes to work everyday. Here serving the community he loves. And by the looks of things, then community love him right back.

“Neighborhood support, and it’s still here,” David said. “It doesn’t go away after one tragedy, it’s still here and people live what you live.”

And the memories of Scott’s legacy certainly haven’t faded in this small community.

David Brooks still lives under the family motto: too blessed to be stressed. But if there’s one thing that causes anxiety for the surviving brother, it’s the wheels of justice turning far too slow.

“Changes need to be made and they need to be started now,” he said.

David said he’s nowhere near ready to retire, but when that day comes, his daughter is ready to take over so the business will be around for a long time.

