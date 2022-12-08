Stuck in a rut: More rain, more fog through the end of the week
Rain will quickly return this evening before tapering off overnight. Lows will fall back to near 50 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the Charlotte region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Once the fog lifts a bit, mostly cloudy, damp and mild conditions will hold.
- Today: Stays damp, milder highs in the 60s
- Rain returns tonight, may linger into Friday
- Another round of rain Saturday night
There may even be a break or two of sunshine in a few lucky neighborhoods, as afternoon temperatures recover to the mid to upper 60s
Rain will quickly return this evening before tapering off overnight. Lows will fall back to near 50 degrees.
Friday is another First Alert Weather Day. The day will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. There will be a risk of rain throughout the day, but whatever falls may be spotty and on the light side.
The bulk of Saturday should be dry with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Yet another round of rain will arrive Saturday night and linger into at least the first half of Sunday before tapering down. Highs Sunday will be in the chilly 50s.
Monday and Tuesday will likely bring some much-needed sunshine with highs holding in the 50s before a showery front approaches from the west bringing higher rain chances again late Wednesday into Thursday.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Hope you have a great day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.