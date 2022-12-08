Stuck in a rut: More rain, more fog through the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the Charlotte region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Once the fog lifts a bit, mostly cloudy, damp and mild conditions will hold.

Today: Stays damp, milder highs in the 60s

Rain returns tonight, may linger into Friday

Another round of rain Saturday night

FIRST ALERT: For all neighborhoods outside of the mountains today is starting off with more dense fog. Later today, yet another round of rain will drift our way from the west. It probably holds off around #CLT until after the sun goes down. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zFXGqCbh3r — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 8, 2022

There may even be a break or two of sunshine in a few lucky neighborhoods, as afternoon temperatures recover to the mid to upper 60s

Rain will quickly return this evening before tapering off overnight. Lows will fall back to near 50 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog blankets the #CLT area again this morning, but there's not much rain around right now. That changes tonight, as the next round of rain blows thru from the west. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/F45zISCi29 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 8, 2022

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day. The day will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. There will be a risk of rain throughout the day, but whatever falls may be spotty and on the light side.

The bulk of Saturday should be dry with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Yet another round of rain will arrive Saturday night and linger into at least the first half of Sunday before tapering down. Highs Sunday will be in the chilly 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will likely bring some much-needed sunshine with highs holding in the 50s before a showery front approaches from the west bringing higher rain chances again late Wednesday into Thursday.

More fog, more rain in the forecast around #CLT Today & Friday, both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. The next round of rain comes Saturday night/Sunday morning, followed by a pattern-changing showery front late Wednesday/Thursday of next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4LsdS4t5uc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 8, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

