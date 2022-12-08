PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop

The victim was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when he was shot.
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.(Taylor family photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a 17-year-old student who died after being shot last week in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning. The teen was charged with murder and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, authorities said.

The charges stem from the death of Nahzir Taylor, who was found on the afternoon of Nov. 30 on Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road with gunshot wounds.

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the teen was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when he was shot.

Nahzir Taylor was shot after getting off of a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor died the morning of Dec. 2 from his injuries, according to police. A day earlier, officers arrested and charged a juvenile who they believe was responsible for firing the shots.

The juvenile was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Detectives worked to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder following Taylor’s death.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car

Latest News

Breaking News
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton
The owners of La Shish Kabob in Charlotte were sentenced this week after being found guilty in...
Charlotte restaurant owner, son sentenced for $1.7M COVID-19 relief fraud
The earthquake happened late Wednesday night.
2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday
One person has died in a crash at York Road and Youngblood Road, according to Medic.
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County