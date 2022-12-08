Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a 17-year-old student who died after being shot last week in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning. The teen was charged with murder and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, authorities said.

The charges stem from the death of Nahzir Taylor, who was found on the afternoon of Nov. 30 on Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road with gunshot wounds.

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the teen was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when he was shot.

Nahzir Taylor was shot after getting off of a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor died the morning of Dec. 2 from his injuries, according to police. A day earlier, officers arrested and charged a juvenile who they believe was responsible for firing the shots.

The juvenile was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Detectives worked to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder following Taylor’s death.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

