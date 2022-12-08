PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually

"Rising wages contribute to the increased prosperity of Rowan County residents and we're pleased to see our numbers moving in the right direction," said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce.

“Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from lots of people are making a huge difference,” Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds said. “Thanks, Rod Crider and staff.”

NC Commerce also released the County Distress Rankings for 2023, and Rowan County will remain a Tier II county for the second-straight year. The 40 most distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 20 least distressed as Tier 3.

Rowan County’s average wage of $50,138 is the 14th-highest out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including the fifth-highest of the 40 Tier II counties. It is also higher than 11 of the 20 Tier III counties.

”Rising wages contribute to the increased prosperity of Rowan County residents and we’re pleased to see our numbers moving in the right direction,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider.

