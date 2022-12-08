Power restored after truck hits Duke Energy power pole in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 1,000 customers were without power in west Charlotte due to a vehicle hitting equipment, Duke Energy is reported

The Duke Energy Carolinas power outage map reported that 1,705 customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday.

By 5:42 p.m., the power had been restored.

The outage was caused by a truck damaging equipment on Parker Drive near Remount Road.

More information will be provided when available.

