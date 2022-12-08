PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Power restored after truck hits Duke Energy power pole in west Charlotte

The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 1,000 customers were without power in west Charlotte due to a vehicle hitting equipment, Duke Energy is reported

The Duke Energy Carolinas power outage map reported that 1,705 customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday.

By 5:42 p.m., the power had been restored.

The outage was caused by a truck damaging equipment on Parker Drive near Remount Road.

West Charlotte power outage
West Charlotte power outage(WBTV)

More information will be provided when available.

Also Read: One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

