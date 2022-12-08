Power restored after truck hits Duke Energy power pole in west Charlotte
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 1,000 customers were without power in west Charlotte due to a vehicle hitting equipment, Duke Energy is reported
The Duke Energy Carolinas power outage map reported that 1,705 customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday.
By 5:42 p.m., the power had been restored.
The outage was caused by a truck damaging equipment on Parker Drive near Remount Road.
More information will be provided when available.
