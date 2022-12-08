PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Nugget’s Powersports on York Highway in Gastonia.

The suspects used what is believed to have been a stolen U-Haul truck to make three trips to and from the business during the robbery, and used a metal pole to knock out outdoor lights and security cameras.

A short clip showing one of the suspects can be found here.

Police also said they cut a gate lock to gain entry onto the business’ property.

One dirt bike and one four-wheeler were left at the scene due to being damaged from removing them from the building. The U-Haul truck was also recovered at the business.

A white or champagne-colored Cadillac SUV was also seen in the area and is believed to have been involved in the crime.

During the robbery, the suspects were wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this case or surveillance footage that may be helpful is asked to contact Detective T. Pilkington with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

