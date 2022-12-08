Police conducting death investigation in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on Wednesday evening.

According to local officials, officers responded to 111 South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m.

Once at the scene, police located the man, who has not yet been identified.

An investigation into his cause of death is underway and is being handled by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

