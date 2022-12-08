PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police conducting death investigation in Kannapolis

Officers responded to South Little Texas Road on Wednesday evening.
Kannapolis Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead on Wednesday...
Kannapolis Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead on Wednesday evening.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on Wednesday evening.

According to local officials, officers responded to 111 South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m.

Once at the scene, police located the man, who has not yet been identified.

An investigation into his cause of death is underway and is being handled by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff
Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop
Pineville Police SUV
Pineville Police District expanding to unincorporated area of Mecklenburg County
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
York County approves settlement with David Tepper’s real estate company