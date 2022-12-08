PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

Driver suffered medical condition, officials say
The accident happened on Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
The accident happened on Darlington Drive near Highway 153.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community.

Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.

The Atwell Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Services responded to the accident at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross is helping one occupant displaced from the damaged home.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car

Latest News

One person has died in a crash at York Road and Youngblood Road, according to Medic.
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina
Flywheel designed and operates the coworking space at the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and...
Concord-based Flywheel announces Tech Accelerator for greater Charlotte region
Crews worked to restore power after a car crashed into a power pole on Eastway Drive in east...
Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte