Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
Driver suffered medical condition, officials say
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community.
Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
The Atwell Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Services responded to the accident at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The American Red Cross is helping one occupant displaced from the damaged home.
