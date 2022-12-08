One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken to the hospital.

According to police, Muhammed Ali Camp is in custody in connection with the shooting and charges are pending.

The case is still developing, and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnton Police at (704) 736-8900.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news stories as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.