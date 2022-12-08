PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnton Police at (704) 736-890
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken to the hospital.

According to police, Muhammed Ali Camp is in custody in connection with the shooting and charges are pending.

The case is still developing, and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnton Police at (704) 736-8900.

