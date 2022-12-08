PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More wet weather prompts First Alert Weather Day on Friday

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with even a peaks of sunshine possible.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is on the way beginning this evening as fog remains a concern once again for the Friday morning commute.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers.
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Areas of dense fog AM.
  • The Weekend: Rain risk, cool.

Rain chances over the next few days.
Rain chances over the next few days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Showers will move in later this evening and last through early Friday morning.

Friday morning will start off damp with areas of fog and a few showers in the vicinity. Based on the latest model data, the rain we have been tracking looks to stay to our south out of our viewing area. Because of that, rain chances have lowered with only spotty showers in the forecast.

High temperatures will be cooler in the middle 50s with overcast skies.

Saturday morning starts off dry with rain chances increasing starting in the late afternoon ahead of our next cold front which will bring showers in through Sunday. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the 50s.

Early next week looks drier with more sun in the forecast!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

