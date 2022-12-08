First Alert Weather Day still in place as showers continue into the overnight hours

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Friday will start mostly dry and cooler, with lows near 50 degrees in Charlotte.
Friday morning will start off damp with areas of fog and a few showers in the vicinity.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today remains a First Alert Weather Day with shower chances continuing overnight, before giving way to patchy fog and spotty showers on Friday.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Passing showers tonight.
  • Another chance for rain Saturday night through Sunday morning.
  • Sunshine returns Monday!

After a foggy start to our Thursday, we actually had some breaks in the clouds that allowed temperatures to hit 70 degrees in Charlotte this afternoon!

Rain chances over the next week.
Rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The clouds and showers are back for the rest of the night, however, Friday will start mostly dry and cooler, with lows near 50 degrees in Charlotte.

Although patchy dense fog is possible to start, coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ve had the past couple of mornings. Highs will only reach the mid 50s Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with spotty showers possible.

Saturday will be mostly dry and seasonable before another round of rain returns for the late evening and overnight period.

Lingering impacts to Sunday morning plans are possible before we dry out and start to clear out into the start of next week.

The upcoming work week will start off mostly sunny and seasonable before another cold front brings rain chances back to the area late Wednesday into Thursday!

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

