Defense, prosecution provide opening statements in first day of CMPD officer’s trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The defense and prosecution teams offered their opening statements on Thursday morning in the first trial that involves a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer in years.

During the early morning hours of July 8, 2017, Officer Phillip Barker allegedly hit and killed 28-year-old James Short with his patrol car in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood.

Short, who had been a Central Piedmont Community College student, was walking across Morehead Street near the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille around 3:30 a.m. against the traffic light when the crash happened.

Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, and in 2019, the City of Charlotte paid $950,000 to Short’s family.

Investigators believe that Barker may have been going up to 100 mph when he hit Short en route to a separate call.

During the trial on Thursday, the dispatch call for service was played, revealing that Barker was on his way to a Priority 1 call after a 21-year-old had been ejected from a vehicle.

Footage from the inside of Barker’s car showed that after he hit Short, he called for medical help.

Barker’s defense attorney, George Laughrun, argued that autopsy results showed Short’s blood alcohol was about three times the legal limit, and that he was dressed in all black.

Laughrun also attempted to make a case that Short had a duty to look both ways and follow pedestrian rules.

Tommie Gentry, a part-time CMPD employee who teaches driver’s training and firearms at the department’s academy took the witness stand to discuss vehicle stop time and emergency driving directives.

While on the stand, the prosecutor’s questions revealed that Barker did not reduce his speed while crossing intersections, and had only one hand on the steering wheel at the time of the crash, which would have been against protocol.

Prior to that, the defense attorney had presented Gentry and the courtroom with Barker’s driver’s training book, which showed perfect scores and high grades on all emergency driving courses.

Short’s brother, Joshua, was also called to the stand to testify.

Related: Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.