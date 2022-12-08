PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were working early Thursday morning to restore power after a car crash left many in the dark in east Charlotte.

Just before midnight, a car crashed into a pole on Eastway Drive. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down just above Shamrock Drive up to Sugar Creek Road.

This is very close to Garinger High School.

Duke Energy crews have been working through the night to get power restored for customers. The outage initially impacted about 2,300 people.

That number was down to about 240, but crews are saying it could take until 10 a.m. to get the power back on.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

