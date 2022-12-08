PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coach Dawn Staley thankful for Brittney Griner release, issues statement

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - USC head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley issued a statement Thursday after the release of Brittney Griner.

Early Thursday Staley posted on social media about the release. Staley has supported Griner through her imprisonment in Russia, posting frequently and showing support for her during games.

Griner’s legal ordeals began in the spring after she was arrested on drug charges in the country. While going through customs a search found vape cartridges containing oils with cannabis.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the prisoner exchange that is bringing Griner home.

Thursday afternoon Staley released a formal statement,

It’s an incredible day – we are so thankful to have our sister and friend coming home! Thanks first to God, who I believe has always had a plan for Brittney; thanks to the work of the Biden Administration – President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and more – and thanks to everyone who kept her name and story in the public eye during her detainment.”

“My heart is full, but I know that the work is not over for BG; and we all need to continue to throw our arms around her as she processes everything that she has been through in these 293 days. "

“As joyful as we are, I know BG would also want us to keep in our hearts and minds other Americans wrongfully detained overseas and their families and friends. We know what you are going through, and we continue to pray for you as well.”

