2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hendersonville area just before 10:30 p.m.

Hendersonville is just 30 minutes south of Asheville.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley Hill community, just southwest of Hendersonville, according to the USGS.

Officials said that some people say they could feel the quake as far as 30 miles away.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.