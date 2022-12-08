PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley Hill community, just southwest of Hendersonville, according to the USGS.
Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hendersonville area just before 10:30 p.m.

Hendersonville is just 30 minutes south of Asheville.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley Hill community, just southwest of Hendersonville, according to the USGS.

Officials said that some people say they could feel the quake as far as 30 miles away.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car

Latest News

One person has died in a crash at York Road and Youngblood Road, according to Medic.
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina
Flywheel designed and operates the coworking space at the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and...
Concord-based Flywheel announces Tech Accelerator for greater Charlotte region
The accident happened on Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County