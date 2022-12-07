York County authorities locate missing K-9 ‘Gunner’ in good health
‘Gunner’ went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office authorities have located a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.
Deputies used helicopters and many resources to locate Gunner throughout the area. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., deputies say Gunner was found ‘cold, wet hungry, tired’ but in great health.
Gunner is a brown bloodhound.
The K-9 belongs to a law enforcement agency in Virginia.
