PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

York County authorities locate missing K-9 ‘Gunner’ in good health

‘Gunner’ went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park.
The dog pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park.
The dog pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office authorities have located a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.

Deputies used helicopters and many resources to locate Gunner throughout the area. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., deputies say Gunner was found ‘cold, wet hungry, tired’ but in great health.

Gunner is a brown bloodhound.

The K-9 belongs to a law enforcement agency in Virginia.

Related: Meet the newest canine of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
CMPD officer Peter Lombardo was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

Latest News

Three unknown suspects broke in and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs from Nugget's Powersports...
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
"Rising wages contribute to the increased prosperity of Rowan County residents and we're...
Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually
Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student fired at a...
School placed on lockdown after student fires gun in Wake County classroom, no injuries reported
A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
Coach Dawn Staley thankful for Brittney Griner release, issues statement