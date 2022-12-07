York County authorities locate missing K-9 ‘Gunner’ in good health

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office authorities have located a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.

Deputies used helicopters and many resources to locate Gunner throughout the area. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., deputies say Gunner was found ‘cold, wet hungry, tired’ but in great health.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound “Gunner” jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

Gunner is a brown bloodhound.

The K-9 belongs to a law enforcement agency in Virginia.

Related: Meet the newest canine of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.