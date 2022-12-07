Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.

Lewis was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of what police are calling “life threatening injuries.”

On Tuesday police said Lewis had been released from the hospital. Garrett Woodward was arrested in Virginia Beach, Va., and will be charged in the case once he is returned to Rowan County.

