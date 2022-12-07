PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody

Police say Gaskey Road man stabbed twice in the neck
Garrett Woodward was arrested by police in Virginia.
Garrett Woodward was arrested by police in Virginia.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.

Lewis was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of what police are calling “life threatening injuries.”

On Tuesday police said Lewis had been released from the hospital. Garrett Woodward was arrested in Virginia Beach, Va., and will be charged in the case once he is returned to Rowan County.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Tyson Lee Corpening
Suspect in daycare threat, park ranger shooting identified

Latest News

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
The live nativity is happening at Mt. Hope Church in China Grove.
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
There is currently well over 20 million square feet of industrial space proposed, in planning,...
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
Novant Health Rowan and Novant Health Mint Hill were named "top hospitals."
Novant Health Rowan, Novant Health Mint Hill, other area hospitals earn recognition
Now in its 21st year, the Concord 101 program aims to not only educate residents about city...
Members of the Community Complete 21st Concord 101