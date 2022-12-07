Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan.

To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed the full-year totals from 2021 (15) and 2020 (9), according to the Rowan EDC.

“The number and frequency of visits by companies interested in Rowan County has continued to increase as 2022 winds down,” said Scott Shelton, Rowan EDC Vice President. “We feel optimistic that 2023 will continue this momentum and our final numbers will meet or exceed the pre-Covid years.”

Rowan EDC staff has seen significant interest in the former Hitachi building, as well as in the numerous buildings and sites that are in the works. There is currently well over 20 million square feet of industrial space proposed, in planning, or under construction across the county.

