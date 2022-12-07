Rainy Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in place for Wednesday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Wednesday’s forecast looks overcast, foggy and wet, with drier conditions in store for Thursday before more wet weather is likely to come our way Friday.

First Alert Weather Day today: Foggy, passing showers.

Thursday: Late PM showers only.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: AM/Midday rain likely.

The outlook remains overcast and foggy for today, with passing showers for the late afternoon/evening hours. High temperatures will attempt to warm up into the lower to middle 60s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for today and Friday as rain chances loom. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will taper off for the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

We will be mainly dry for Thursday during the daytime hours, with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a peak of sunshine!

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s! A few showers will move in Thursday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Rain is likely starting Friday morning through the midday hours with heavy rain possible at times. Rain does look to exit off by the evening hours with high temperatures cool in the upper 50s.

This cold front will dry us out for Saturday with partly sunny skies expected and high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few showers will be around for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have that umbrella close by!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.