Pineville Police cadet arrested for assault, under investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville Police Department cadet was arrested for simple assault in Charlotte, according to CMPD records.

Pineville Police confirmed with WBTV that 24-year-old Chelsea Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 26 and an internal investigation is underway.

Fernandez is a Basic Law Enforcement Trainee (BLET) and not a sworn officer yet. She is being allowed to stay at the academy for training, which is in accordance with state standards.

Fernandez began training with the Pineville Police on June 6, 2022, and is taking the state exam on Friday.

The status of Fernandez’s training will be determined following the internal investigation and adjudication in court.

