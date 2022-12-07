Novant Health Rowan, Novant Health Mint Hill, other area hospitals earn recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates the safety and patient experience provided by hospitals across the country, recognized six Novant Health hospitals with 2022 Top Hospital awards and two ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with 2022 Top Ambulatory Surgery Center awards, according to a news release from Novant Health.

The Top Hospital Awards come after the six* recognized medical centers also receiving an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

According to the release, only 115 hospitals in the country received the Top Hospital Award and only 12 ASCs received the Top Ambulatory Surgery Center Award, including two Novant Health ASCs – the only two in North Carolina.

“At Novant Health, patient safety and quality come first in everything that we do,” said Dr. David Priest, Novant Health chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer. “It is an honor to receive national recognition for the diligent work that our teams do every single day. Awards like this reflect our commitment to our patients and our communities. The relentless pursuit of patient safety is the culture that we are continuously building, as we strive to always be a national leader in safe, quality healthcare.”

2022 Leapfrog Group Top General Hospitals:

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center*

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center*

2022 Leapfrog Group Top Teaching Hospitals:

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center*

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center*

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital*

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center*

2022 Leapfrog Group Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers:

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center

This is the second year that Leapfrog has recognized ASCs with the honor of Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center based on their Leapfrog ASC Survey Results. ASCs are not evaluated in the Leapfrog Group’s Safety Grades.

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the Top Hospital award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers in the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. View the full list.

Learn more about Novant Health’s 2022 nine “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.