New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions.

The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

Background: The show “American Dream TV” has previously featured 64 other real estate markets and is currently filming its Charlotte series.

Why it matters: Our city is not camera-shy. Several local places and individuals have been featured in recent TV productions.

Netflix show “ The Ultimatum ” used Charlotte locals to highlight the city’s dating scene while filming at popular locations like Billy Sunday in Optimist Hall.

Charlotte was also a contender for a spinoff of Netflix’s “ Selling Tampa” before the show was denied for another season.

Related: Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown

What to expect: The show will focus on local real estate, neighborhoods, and culture.

Mendoza tells Axios that one of the first episodes highlights the city’s latest sports developments, like Charlotte FC.

Another episode features Uptown’s 5th Street Distric t and its evolution over the years, with new restaurant additions that are driving foot traffic.

What’s next: “Selling Charlotte” has already started filming, you might’ve spotted them around Uptown at places like Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.

Mendoza says filming around the city has helped a lot of businesses by drawing more customers.

Where to watch: Episodes air once every other month on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, CBS, and Fox.

The first episode aired in November on CBS and the second episode is expected to air mid-January.

Selling Charlotte Courtesy of Erika Mendoza (Axios Charlotte)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.