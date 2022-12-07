PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

Londa Strong receives Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award
Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong (center) accepts the Smith Family...
Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong (center) accepts the Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award from Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter (right) and CVB Vice President of Partnership and Visitor Services Gayle Love Lee (left).(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today.

In celebration of her efforts, Strong was honored at the ninth annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event hosted by the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

At the December 1 event, she was presented with the Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Cabarrus County CVB, the award is presented to “an individual in our community who has dedicated their life’s work to a passion that elevates Cabarrus County as a visitor destination.”

Strong was unaware she was being honored, When the presenter called her name “I was overcome with joy and humility,” she said. “What great co-workers that hold you in such high standards that they would take the time to nominate you for an award. I was very humbled.”

Since 1981, Strong helped create countless programs and supervised the completion of new parks and senior centers, including two upcoming library-active living centers. She called it a “blessing” to have a career experiencing visitors enjoy the parks, working with seniors and volunteering with other agencies.

“Public service is what makes me happy, and I enjoy watching others as they do the same,” she said.

Strong also experienced a significant increase in ALP employees during her four decades of service. She said she hopes her passion for recreation has helped elevate the County. “Passion is contagious, and our staff goes above and beyond in all aspects of providing for all citizens, she said”

“I hope that the thousands of folks we reach each year helps build a better quality of life for all, the staff included,” Strong added.

