PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Local grocery chains working to help people in Moore County

“Our hearts go out to everyone in Moore County dealing with this issue.”
Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Companies with locations in Moore County are pulling together resources to help customers and employees impacted make it through the next day or so without electricity.

Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County.

And more help will be there for people once the lights turn back on.

Related: Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected

Danna Robinson, the Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter said, “Our hearts go out to everyone in Moore County dealing with this issue.”

Since Sunday, Harris Teeter has donated 16,000 bags of ice to people at three store locations in Moore County.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday], we’re going to activate a free water distribution at those three locations as well,” said Robinson.

Food Lion started its water efforts today at six locations throughout Moore County.

Joseph Panasci, the Director of Operations for Food Lion said, “we thought what would be the best way to really help our community, and that was to secure water, whether that be gallon water for drinking or bottled water for folks.”

Food Lion has already donated 30 thousand dollars in gift cards to the local food bank to help people in need, and Harris Teeter is planning a similar effort.

“We know that folks going through this is going to cause a need at the food bank and this is going to help them to be able to respond to make sure it’s getting to the right people,” said Panasci.

Both Food Lion and Harris Teeter tell me if people at home want to help – the best thing you can do is donate to the Sandhill location of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as there will be a need for food once electricity is restored.

Duke Energy tweeted that it should happen late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Tyson Lee Corpening
Suspect in daycare threat, park ranger shooting identified
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Hancock's Bikes for Kids
Hancock's Bikes for Kids
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected
Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected
Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte