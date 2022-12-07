Local grocery chains working to help people in Moore County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Companies with locations in Moore County are pulling together resources to help customers and employees impacted make it through the next day or so without electricity.

Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County.

And more help will be there for people once the lights turn back on.

Danna Robinson, the Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter said, “Our hearts go out to everyone in Moore County dealing with this issue.”

Since Sunday, Harris Teeter has donated 16,000 bags of ice to people at three store locations in Moore County.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday], we’re going to activate a free water distribution at those three locations as well,” said Robinson.

Food Lion started its water efforts today at six locations throughout Moore County.

Joseph Panasci, the Director of Operations for Food Lion said, “we thought what would be the best way to really help our community, and that was to secure water, whether that be gallon water for drinking or bottled water for folks.”

Food Lion has already donated 30 thousand dollars in gift cards to the local food bank to help people in need, and Harris Teeter is planning a similar effort.

“We know that folks going through this is going to cause a need at the food bank and this is going to help them to be able to respond to make sure it’s getting to the right people,” said Panasci.

Both Food Lion and Harris Teeter tell me if people at home want to help – the best thing you can do is donate to the Sandhill location of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as there will be a need for food once electricity is restored.

Duke Energy tweeted that it should happen late Wednesday night.

