Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus.

It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope Church, 2620 Highway 152 East in China Grove.

“A Night in Bethlehem” includes a meeting with the wise men, interactions with Roman soldiers and towns people, a walk with Mary and Joseph, and a visit to the manger. Visitors can also experience a taste of Bethlehem to learn about foods in the Bible.

Snacks, hot dogs, hot chocolate, crafts, and more are available.

