Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County

Church reenacts elements of the first Christmas
The live nativity is happening at Mt. Hope Church in China Grove.
The live nativity is happening at Mt. Hope Church in China Grove.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus.

It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope Church, 2620 Highway 152 East in China Grove.

“A Night in Bethlehem” includes a meeting with the wise men, interactions with Roman soldiers and towns people, a walk with Mary and Joseph, and a visit to the manger. Visitors can also experience a taste of Bethlehem to learn about foods in the Bible.

Snacks, hot dogs, hot chocolate, crafts, and more are available.

