Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.