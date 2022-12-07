‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” said WECT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

Some beachgoers were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight, and although their friends and family might believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are what actually caused this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

