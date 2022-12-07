Historic defense leads East Lincoln to the state title game, but the offense is dynamic as well

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 4th time in program history, East Lincoln will play for a state championship Saturday when they take on Northern Nash in Raleigh.

They won 2A championships back in 2012 and 2014. This time, they are in the 3A title game.

Current head coach David Lubowicz was defensive coordinator on both those championship teams and he has a defense now that is statistically the best in program history.

In 15 games this season, they have only given up 94 points. That’s 6 points per game. No defense has EVER been that good at East Lincoln.

To add perspective, in the COVID shorten spring season of 2020-21, that defense gave up 157 points in only 7 games.

This Mustangs defense is led by senior linebacker Ben Cutter, who is going to West Virginia next fall. But he is not the only big time player on this unit.

“The 10 guys around Ben are really right on par with him,” said coach Lubowicz. “It’s the deepest, strongest, fastest group. We have about 14 kids that we know we have to get into the game because they are going to make a difference so I think it’s the depth of this defense.”

Offensively, the Mustangs are averaging 39 points per game with quarterback and Wake Forest commit Tyler Mizzell leading the way.

They have a great offensive line that has allowed a secret weapon to emerge as a big time players.

Sophomore running back Chris “Deuce” Daley has rushed for 1558 yards and 19 TD with his blazing speed.

“We knew he was going to be good-- we had no idea he was going to be this good,” said coach. “He’s always had that special vision and that special ability to find holes. In middle school, we saw him explode. As a JV player his freshman year, he was our best running back, but we didn’t think he was ready physically to take the abuse a Friday night will give you. He’s really worked hard and has really shown everybody what he can do.”

At this point, he is no longer a secret.

Daley as well as the rest of the East team will get their shot to make their own history Saturday up in Raleigh when they take on Northern Nash at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.

