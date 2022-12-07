First Alert Weather Days: Tonight into Thursday Morning & Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog and rain impacts to continue...

Dense fog issues expected through Thursday morning

Another round of rain returns late Thursday and again on Friday

Sunshine finally returns to the forecast next Monday!

Dense fog and passing showers have already impacted the area so far today, and we’re not done with them just yet... The light rain we had around for the evening commute is decreasing in coverage and intensity and will be replaced with dense fog for portions of the area tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Charlotte Metro to start the day, before topping out in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Next Few Days (WBTV)

Anticipate mostly cloudy conditions through the daytime hours of our Thursday, but rain will make a comeback by the late afternoon and evening. Another round of rain moves overhead late Friday morning through the early evening hours and a First Alert Weather Day is in place as a result!

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be cooler, only topping out in the mid 50s, but drier! Scattered showers will then be possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning. The second half of Sunday looks dry and we could actually see some sunshine by the start of next week.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected to start the upcoming work week, but another cold front could up those rain chances again mid-late week.

Stay dry and have a great rest of your work week!

